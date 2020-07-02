Dominic Bozzelli hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Bozzelli had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Bozzelli hit his 75 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bozzelli's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Bozzelli's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Bozzelli had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Bozzelli's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bozzelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.