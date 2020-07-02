In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Redman hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Redman's 87 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Redman hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Redman had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 6 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 7 under for the round.