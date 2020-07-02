-
-
David Hearn shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Hearn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk, Cameron Tringale, Peter Malnati, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Pat Perez, Maverick McNealy, Jamie Lovemark, Lucas Glover, Scott Stallings, Bill Haas, and Adam Schenk are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the par-4 third, Hearn's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
Hearn tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.