Danny Willett shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Willett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Willett hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Willett chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to even for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Willett hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Willett's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
