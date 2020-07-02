In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, D.J. Trahan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Trahan hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trahan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

Trahan tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trahan to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Trahan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Trahan got to the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt to save par. This put Trahan at 1 over for the round.