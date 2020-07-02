-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Christiaan Bezuidenhout on adjusting to playing on TOUR prior to Rocket Mortgage
Prior to the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Christiaan Bezuidenhout discusses his biggest adjustments to playing on TOUR.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski, and Lucas Glover are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Bezuidenhout's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bezuidenhout got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
