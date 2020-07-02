In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Stroud hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stroud hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even-par for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stroud hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Stroud's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Stroud had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Stroud chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.

Stroud hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stroud's 189 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to 6 under for the round.