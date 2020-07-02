-
-
Chris Kirk shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Kirk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, James Hahn, and Emiliano Grillo; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; and Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for eagle. This put Kirk at 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.