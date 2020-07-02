In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Baker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Baker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baker at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Baker hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Baker's 82 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Baker to even-par for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Baker hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Baker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 3 under for the round.