Chesson Hadley rebounds from poor front in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
Chesson Hadley got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hadley's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadley had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hadley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
