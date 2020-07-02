Chase Seiffert hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Seiffert had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Seiffert's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Seiffert had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Seiffert's 103 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 5 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Seiffert hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 6 under for the round.