Charl Schwartzel hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwartzel had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Schwartzel's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 86 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Schwartzel missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schwartzel's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.