-
-
Chandler Phillips putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chandler Phillips hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Phillips finished his round tied for 48th at 1 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Richy Werenski, James Hahn, and Lucas Glover are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Chandler Phillips reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Chandler Phillips at 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Phillips got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Phillips to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Phillips reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Phillips to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.