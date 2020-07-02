-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Tringale hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Tringale's 70 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.