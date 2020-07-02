-
Cameron Percy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a 274 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Percy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Percy had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to even for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Percy's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Percy had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
