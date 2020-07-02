-
Cameron Davis putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Davis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk, Cameron Tringale, Peter Malnati, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Pat Perez, Maverick McNealy, Jamie Lovemark, Lucas Glover, Scott Stallings, Bill Haas, and Adam Schenk are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Cameron Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cameron Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Davis chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.
