In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Champ got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Champ's 140 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Champ had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Champ got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Champ's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.