C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
C.T. Pan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 184 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Pan's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
