-
-
Bubba Watson rebounds from poor front in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Bubba Watson sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Bubba Watson's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Watson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Watson's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Watson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Watson hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.