In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, DeChambeau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put DeChambeau at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, DeChambeau's 177 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, DeChambeau's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put DeChambeau at 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, DeChambeau had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

After a 377 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.