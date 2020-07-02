-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after Round 1 of Rocket Mortgage
Following his opening-round 6-under 66 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau talks about his play Thursday the importance of hitting the greens at Detroit Golf Club.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a 348 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, DeChambeau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put DeChambeau at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, DeChambeau's 177 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, DeChambeau's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
After a 354 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put DeChambeau at 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, DeChambeau had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.
After a 377 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.
