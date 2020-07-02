-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 over; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, James Hahn, Richy Werenski, and Lucas Glover are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Burgoon had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fourth, Burgoon hit his 163 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
