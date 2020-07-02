-
Brian Stuard shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Brian Stuard on returning to Rocket Mortgage
Prior to the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Stuard talks about his expectations returning back to Detroit Golf Club.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
Stuard hit his drive to left intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, he sank his approach from 166 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Stuard's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
