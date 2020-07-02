-
-
Brian Harman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Harman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, James Hahn, Richy Werenski, and Lucas Glover are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Harman hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Harman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.