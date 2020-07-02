-
Brian Gay shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Gay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Cameron Tringale, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gay's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Gay chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
