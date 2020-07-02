In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Todd's tee shot went 212 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Todd's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Todd had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Todd reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Todd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.