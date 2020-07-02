  • Brendon Todd shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

