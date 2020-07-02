  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
