Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker sinks a 27-foot birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 70th at 1 over Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 1 over for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Snedeker's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
