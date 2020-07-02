Brandon Hagy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Hagy hit his 293 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hagy hit an approach shot from 212 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hagy hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hagy hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.