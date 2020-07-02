-
Branden Grace comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Cameron Tringale, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a tee shot onto the 233-yard par-3 green 11th, Branden Grace suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Grace's 169 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
