-
-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Bo Van Pelt in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski, and Lucas Glover are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 18th, Bo Van Pelt's 164 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.