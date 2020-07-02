Bo Hoag hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, Richy Werenski, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, and Lucas Glover are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Bo Hoag had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Hoag chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoag to even for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hoag's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.