In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bill Haas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Cameron Tringale, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Glover, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bill Haas missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Haas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Haas's 89 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Haas hit an approach shot from 160 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Haas hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haas to 4 under for the round.