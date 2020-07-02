-
Ben Taylor finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.
