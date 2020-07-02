-
-
Ben Martin putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Ben Martin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ben Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Martin went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.