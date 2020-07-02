-
Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 65th at even par; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Hossler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even-par for the round.
