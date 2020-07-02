Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Cook's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Cook sank his approach shot from 116 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cook chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Cook had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Cook hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 191 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Cook's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.