In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Arjun Atwal hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

Atwal got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Atwal hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Atwal hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Atwal at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Atwal's 83 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

Atwal missed the green on his first shot on the 160-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 2 under for the round.