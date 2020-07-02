-
-
Andrew Putnam shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Putnam got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Putnam hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.