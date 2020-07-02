-
Alex Noren finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alex Noren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the par-4 12th, Noren's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
Noren got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Noren chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Noren chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.
