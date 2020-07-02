-
Adam Schenk posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Schenk finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Adam Schenk hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
