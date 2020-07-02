Adam Hadwin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Chase Seiffert, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Adam Hadwin had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Hadwin hit his 75 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hadwin's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadwin to 5 under for the round.