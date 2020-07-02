-
Aaron Wise finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Wise hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the par-4 10th, Wise's 113 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On his second stroke on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Wise went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.
