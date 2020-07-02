-
Aaron Baddeley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Baddeley finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Aaron Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Baddeley's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
