In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 70th at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Xander Schauffele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schauffele's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Schauffele had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schauffele's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.