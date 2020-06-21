Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 65th at 5 under Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under, Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 16 under, and Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer, and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Clark's tee shot went 196 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 93 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Clark hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Clark took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Clark's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.