  • Wesley Bryan shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Wesley Bryan makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Wesley Bryan birdies No. 13 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Wesley Bryan makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.