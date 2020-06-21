Wesley Bryan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 70th at 4 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Bryan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Bryan's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.