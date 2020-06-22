  • Webb Simpson putts himself to a 7-under 64 in final round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson jars an 18-foot putt to make birdie and move to 22-under, two clear of the field, at the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson rolls in 18-footer for birdie at RBC Heritage

