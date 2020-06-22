-
Webb Simpson putts himself to a 7-under 64 in final round of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson rolls in 18-footer for birdie at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson jars an 18-foot putt to make birdie and move to 22-under, two clear of the field, at the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Simpson finished his day in 1st at 22 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Webb Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Simpson's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Simpson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Simpson hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 7 under for the round.
