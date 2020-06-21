-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Viktor Hovland in the final round at the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hovland finished his round tied for 12th at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Harris English, Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Viktor Hovland's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hovland's 199 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Hovland chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hovland at 5 under for the round.
