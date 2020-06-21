Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Taylor's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Taylor's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.