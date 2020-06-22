Tyrrell Hatton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 3rd at 20 under with Daniel Berger; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tyrrell Hatton hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Hatton had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hatton's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hatton's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.