In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Duncan finished his round tied for 29th at 13 under; Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer are tied for 1st at 19 under; Michael Thompson and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and J.T. Poston are tied for 5th at 17 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Tyler Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tyler Duncan at 1 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Duncan to even for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Duncan's 185 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Duncan hit his 118 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.